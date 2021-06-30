Toofaan trailer: Farhan packs a punch as disgraced boxer who makes comeback

Farhan Akhtar plays a disgraced boxer set to return to the ring after a five-year ban

Farhan Akhtar. Photo: Collected
Farhan Akhtar. Photo: Collected

Farhan Akhtar has unveiled the trailer of his upcoming sports drama, Toofan, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. Sharing the link on Twitter, he wrote, "The storm has arrived, are you ready? #ToofaanTrailer out now." The film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles.

The Toofan trailer begins with Mrunal Thakur's character excitedly telling Farhan Akhtar's character that the five-year ban on him has been lifted. However, he is uninterested in returning to boxing. The video then shows us his journey from Ajju bhai, a thug from Dongri who thrashes people, to Aziz Ali aka 'Toofaan', a respectable boxer. Paresh Rawal plays his coach.

Watch the trailer of Toofan here 

However, Farhan's character is shown to be tainted by an unnamed scandal, after which he was banned from the ring for five years. It is hinted that he will make a successful comeback.

Toofaan is Farhan's second collaboration with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra after Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, the 2013 biopic on legendary athlete Milkha Singh. The film is produced by Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani's banner Excel Entertainment, along with Rakeysh's ROMP Pictures.

Although Toofaan was originally set for a theatrical release, the makers opted for a direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime Video, in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. The film will be out on July 16.

Farhan underwent extensive physical training for the role of a boxer in Toofaan. He said in a statement earlier, "Putting this level of effort is only possible, if the story motivates you to give your best. At the end of the day, we're not making a film to showcase a great physique, but to emotionally engage the audience with the journey of the character. To make that experience believable, all efforts are worth it."

