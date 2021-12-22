Tom Holland wants Spider-Man films to be more diverse in the future

TBS Report
22 December, 2021, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 22 December, 2021, 12:32 pm

Tom Holland wants Spider-Man films to be more diverse in the future

Holland has played Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2016. His third solo film ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ was released last week to positive reviews

TBS Report
22 December, 2021, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 22 December, 2021, 12:32 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Tom Holland has spoken about the future of Spider-Man on the big screen, saying that he wants the films to be "more diverse" going forward.

Holland has played Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2016. His third solo film 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' was released last week to positive reviews.

Speaking about the future of the character, Holland said, "I've loved every minute of it. I've been so grateful to Marvel and Sony for giving us the opportunity and keeping us on and allowing our characters to progress. It's been amazing. And that's why for me, I don't want to say goodbye to Spider-Man – but I feel like we might be ready to say goodbye to Spider-Man."

"I don't want to be responsible for holding back the next young person that comes in who deserves it just as much. I would love to see a future of Spider-Man that's more diverse - maybe you have a Spider-Gwen or a Spider-Woman," he added. 

Continuing, he said, "We've had three Spider-Mans in a row; we've all been the same. It'd be nice to see something different."

There has been speculation that 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' would be Holland's last outing as the superhero, especially since it was the last film in his current contract.

