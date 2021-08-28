Tom Cruise’s BMW got stolen while shooting for ‘Mission Impossible 7’

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise's BMW got stolen while he was shooting for 'Mission Impossible 7' in Birmingham.

According to The Sun, Tom Cruse's BMW X7, reportedly having goods worth thousands of pounds, was stolen from outside the Grand Hotel.

West Midland Police confirms, that the vehicle was taken from the Church street on Tuesday and was recovered within a short span of time.

The car was recovered from near Smethwick. The CCTV footage is still being observed for unearthing the criminals.

For the convenience of the filming, parts of Grand Central shopping centre in Birmingham remained closed from Sunday to Wednesday.

Many fans got the opportunity to spot the Hollywood icon in person when he dined at Indian singer Asha Bhosle's restaurant.

The Lord Mayor of Birmingham, Muhammad Afzal, with Tom Cruise; Picture: Collected

Muhammad Afzal, the Lord Mayor of Birmingham also got the chance to meet Cruise and his co-star Hyley Atwell.

Earlier, Cruise made headlines when he landed his helicopter at a UK family's garden.