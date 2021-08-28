Tom Cruise shows off latest daredevil 'Mission: Impossible' stunt

Glitz

Reuters
28 August, 2021, 10:00 am
Last modified: 28 August, 2021, 10:20 am

Related News

Tom Cruise shows off latest daredevil 'Mission: Impossible' stunt

Tom Cruise on Thursday presented what he called his most dangerous stunt ever in a clip from his upcoming "Mission: Impossible 7" movie

Reuters
28 August, 2021, 10:00 am
Last modified: 28 August, 2021, 10:20 am
Tom Cruise captured on the sets of &#039;Mission Impossible 7&#039; during filming in Rome, Italy. Picture: Reuters
Tom Cruise captured on the sets of 'Mission Impossible 7' during filming in Rome, Italy. Picture: Reuters

Cruise, known for doing his own stunts, takes a motor-bike ride down a ramp and off a giant cliff in Norway and lets go in mid-air before his parachute is released.

The clip, and a featurette of Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie talking about the feat, were shown at the CinemaCon gathering of movie theater operators and Hollywood studio executives in Las Vegas, entertainment media reported.

"This is far and away the most dangerous thing I've attempted; we've been working on this for years," Cruise said in the video, according to Deadline Hollywood. "I wanted to do it since a little kid."

"Mission: Impossible 7," in which Cruise returns as suave spy Ethan Hunt, is due for release in May 2022 after a coronavirus-disrupted shoot in Italy, Norway and the U.K. of more than a year.

Tom Cruise on the sets of &#039;Mission Impossible 7&#039;, Picture: Reuters
Tom Cruise on the sets of 'Mission Impossible 7', Picture: Reuters

Cruise, 59, said he trained for more than a year to perfect the stunt, including making 500 sky-diving sessions and 13,000 motor-bike jumps, the Hollywood Reporter said. The stunt was filmed six times.

Actors Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell are seen on the set of &quot;Mission Impossible 7&quot; during filming in Rome, Italy. Picture: Reuters
Actors Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell are seen on the set of "Mission Impossible 7" during filming in Rome, Italy. Picture: Reuters

In past movies, Cruise has hung off the side of a plane as it takes off, piloted a helicopter through narrow mountain ravines, scaled the 2,717-foot high (828 meters) Burj Khalifa skyscraper in Dubai, and performed a sky dive from almost five miles high.

Tom Cruise / Mission Impossible 7 / Mission Impossible / Hollywood

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Diversity & transgender at Unilever Bangladesh Limited

Diversity & transgender at Unilever Bangladesh Limited

1d | Videos
Flipside of life cycle

Flipside of life cycle

1d | Videos
Story of Kotha, Golpo's viral songs

Story of Kotha, Golpo's viral songs

1d | Videos
Why are Afghans desperate to leave country?

Why are Afghans desperate to leave country?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks

2
Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink
Telecom

Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink

3
BTRC orders to ban &#039;dangerous&#039; PUBG, Free Fire games
Bangladesh

BTRC orders to ban 'dangerous' PUBG, Free Fire games

4
100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh

5
Move to reduce foreigners, hire more locals in jobs
Economy

Move to reduce foreigners, hire more locals in jobs

6
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes