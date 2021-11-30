Tom Cruise seen hanging upside down on wing of a WWII Biplane for ‘Mission: Impossible 8’

Hollywood megastar Tom Cruise has been practising the most dangerous stunt ever for Mission: Impossible 8, which requires him hanging upside down on the wing of a World War II plane.

The action star has wrapped up the seventh instalment of the franchise and recently announced the arrival of Mission Impossible 8.

Tom Cruise was seen high above the skies of Cambridge, earlier this week, as he practised climbing onto the plane wing as it did a loop-the-loop 2,000ft up in the air, reports The Sun.

Tom Cruise spotted practicing the most dangerous stunt. Photo: Collected

Once the biplane was 2000ft high, Tom Cruise climbed out of the cockpit of a 1941 Boeing B75N1 Stearman and sat on the wing.

The actor was attached to the wing of the biplane with the help of a harness. He then dangled himself upside down from the wing.

"Tom had started to learn to fly a Boeing Stearman biplane earlier this year for a major stunt scene in Mission: Impossible 8," a source told The Sun.

The actor has not taken a break since wrapping up Mission Impossible 7 and has been practising a jaw-dropping stunt with an 80-year-old warplane for Mission Impossible 8.