Tisha-Farooki expecting first child

Popular actress Nusrat Imrose Tisha and renowned film-maker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki announced today (28 December) they are expecting their first child.

"Tisha and I are going to welcome our first child into this world," Farooki wrote on his official Facebook page Tuesday.

He also shared that a lot of people have been wondering why Tisha has been absent from showbiz.

Farooki revealed that Tisha had been in the privacy of her home amidst family during this time.

He also asked for prayers for the well-being of both the mother and the child.