TikTok superstar Khaby Lame ‘doesn’t like it complicated’

Glitz

TBS Report
12 July, 2021, 10:30 am
Last modified: 12 July, 2021, 10:38 am

Related News

TikTok superstar Khaby Lame ‘doesn’t like it complicated’

Based in Italy, Lame is now the second most-followed TikToker as of July 2021 with 87 million followers and more than 1.2 billion likes

TBS Report
12 July, 2021, 10:30 am
Last modified: 12 July, 2021, 10:38 am
Khaben &quot;Khaby&quot; Lame. Photo/Collected
Khaben "Khaby" Lame. Photo/Collected

Khabane "Khaby" Lame, a Senegalese-born TikToker known for his short comedic skits in which he humorously points out people who complicate simple tasks for no apparent reason has taken the mainstream media by storm.

Based in Italy, Lame is now the second most-followed TikToker as of July 2021 with 87 million followers and more than 1.2 billion likes. He is likely to overtake the most followed TikToker - Charli D'Amelio - soon enough. 

His humorous trademark facial expressions have made him a superstar on the app, with millions of views, likes, and comments on each of his videos.

After losing his job in a northern Italian factory during the pandemic, he started making TikTok videos under the alias "Khaby Lame," The New York Times reported.

Lame from small skits in his bedroom has gone on to collaborate with various football stars like Paulo Dybala, Arthur Melo, and legend Alessandro Piero. 

French footballer and PSG star Kylian Mbappe was also seen replicating Lame's expression amid hundreds who now use Lame's sarcastic trademark expression to joke around. 

"Khaby" occasionally takes sarcastic jabs at Hollywood stars like Will Smith as well, even Cristiano Ronaldo couldn't escape the sarcastic expression of Lame in his posts. 

Top News

TikTok / superstar / Khaby Lame

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Sports: Brazil vs Argentina match highlights

TBS Sports: Brazil vs Argentina match highlights

15h | Videos
TBS Today: Brazil vs Argentina supporters' war in Brahmanbaria

TBS Today: Brazil vs Argentina supporters' war in Brahmanbaria

15h | Videos
TBS Sports: Copa brings int'l galore to Messi's empty room

TBS Sports: Copa brings int'l galore to Messi's empty room

15h | Videos
Mirikadim's white cow: Old Dhaka dweller's first choice

Mirikadim's white cow: Old Dhaka dweller's first choice

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh

2
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru

3
Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 
Corruption

Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 

4
A healthcare worker prepares a Pfizer coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination in Los Angeles, California, US, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Mass vaccination registration resumes Thursday as lockdown extended for a week

5
Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 
Banking

Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 

6
Three of the detainees
Crime

Factory owner, manager and 6 others arrested over Shezan Juice factory fire incident