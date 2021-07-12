TikTok superstar Khaby Lame ‘doesn’t like it complicated’

Khabane "Khaby" Lame, a Senegalese-born TikToker known for his short comedic skits in which he humorously points out people who complicate simple tasks for no apparent reason has taken the mainstream media by storm.

Based in Italy, Lame is now the second most-followed TikToker as of July 2021 with 87 million followers and more than 1.2 billion likes. He is likely to overtake the most followed TikToker - Charli D'Amelio - soon enough.

His humorous trademark facial expressions have made him a superstar on the app, with millions of views, likes, and comments on each of his videos.

After losing his job in a northern Italian factory during the pandemic, he started making TikTok videos under the alias "Khaby Lame," The New York Times reported.

Lame from small skits in his bedroom has gone on to collaborate with various football stars like Paulo Dybala, Arthur Melo, and legend Alessandro Piero.

French footballer and PSG star Kylian Mbappe was also seen replicating Lame's expression amid hundreds who now use Lame's sarcastic trademark expression to joke around.

"Khaby" occasionally takes sarcastic jabs at Hollywood stars like Will Smith as well, even Cristiano Ronaldo couldn't escape the sarcastic expression of Lame in his posts.