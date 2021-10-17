‘Thirty Minutes to Go’

Glitz

TBS Report
17 October, 2021, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2021, 06:44 pm

'Thirty Minutes to Go'

“Thirty Minutes to go” will air in T-Sports and GTV

Thirty Minutes to Go. Photo: Courtesy
Thirty Minutes to Go. Photo: Courtesy

New cricket-based television show 'Thirty Minutes to go' will start 30 minutes before the match in the Twenty20 World Cup this year. 

Banglalink presents ' Thirty Minutes to go,' will air right before the broadcast of the Twenty20 World Cup this year. It is expected to heighten the excitement for upcoming matches.

The first fifteen minutes of the show will feature "Goli Cup," a friendly street match where people of all ages will participate.

The remaining 15 minutes of the show will showcase some of the best moments in the history of cricket which have brought the game to the heights of popularity today.

The show participants will bring into discussion the great cricketer Brian Lara, recollect the duo Taskin-Mashrafe and revisit the groundbreaking achievements of Sachin Tendulkar.

Near the end of the show, a brief description will be given on the line-up of the day's match and the iconic players along with some anticipatory predictions.

Finally, T20 World Cup will commence.

"Thirty Minutes to go" will air in T-Sports and GTV.

