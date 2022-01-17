Jaago Bahey: Telling more than just stories

The overwhelming amounts of information and misinformation, as a result of digitalisation of information, has made it difficult for today's youth to learn and comprehend the history of Bangladesh from reliable sources. Lack of interest in reading books has also contributed to this.

Chorki's new original miniseries 'Jaago Bahey' comes like a breath of fresh air that can teach the new generation about the Liberation War of 1971 that gave birth to the independent nation of Bangladesh.

'Jaago Bahey' is based on the historical events of 1952, 1970 and 1971, with three episodes highlighting the lives of people during those turbulent times.

Shobder Khowab

The first episode is 'Shobder Khowab', directed by Siddique Ahmed, and is based on an incident during the 1952 language movement.

The episode begins with a parade of students protesting Jinna's decision to make Urdu the then East Pakistan's state language. The first scene is intriguing enough to hook the audience into the story.

The story further unfolds in an office where the supervisor instructs employees to speak in Urdu in the office, even when they are communicating among themselves.

The staff does not realise the unfairness of this command at first. The psychological aspect of the drama was portrayed in a way that the unnaturalness of the situation was evident throughout the plot.

Chanchal Chowdhury, who plays the lead role in this episode, delivered the character subtly and sensibly. Lutfur Rahman Joy fantastically played the role of the Urdu-speaking boss. His fluent Urdu throughout the episode effortlessly brought the character to life.

Lights, Camera…Objection

Zahir Raihan, a prominent writer and filmmaker, made 'Jibon Theke Neya' in 1970, which metaphorically highlighted the oppressive nature of the West-Pakistani administration of East Pakistan through the story of the film.

As a result of its controversial plotline, the film was banned by the then censor board for 'hurting nationalist sentiments.'

This episode brought to screens the injustice perpetuated by the censor board.

'Light, Camera…Objection' is directed by Saleh Sobhan Aneem. The scene transitions are visually very pleasing and the entire episode is centered on a conversation between Zahir Raihan and the censor board, in one room.

The conversation is followed by another conversation with Rao Farman Ali that reminds us of the famous film '12 Angry Men', where the term 'peacekeeping' was frequently weaponised to deprive the citizens of their basic rights and how free speech threatened a weak government.

Mostafa Monwar played the role of Zahir Raihan and Rao Farman Ali was played by Intekhab Dinar, who played their parts without flaws.

Bunker Boy

'Bunker Boy' is the third and last episode of the series.

Mostafizur Noor Imran played the role of a Pakistani military officer and Abdullah Al Sentu played the role of the informer.

This episode depicted a complex conversation between a freedom fighter and a Pakistani military officer.

Any conflict has a deep and devastating psychological component. The director of 'Bunker Boy', Sukarna Shaheed Dhiman, tried to provide us with some food for thought - to see and understand what lies beneath the surface, what causes wars and who falls victim to these propagandas.