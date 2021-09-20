'Ted Lasso,' 'The Crown,' 'Queen's Gambit' win top Emmy Awards

Glitz

Reuters
20 September, 2021, 10:40 am
Last modified: 20 September, 2021, 11:10 am

Related News

'Ted Lasso,' 'The Crown,' 'Queen's Gambit' win top Emmy Awards

Drama "The Crown" and comedy "Ted Lasso" won the top prizes at television's Emmy awards on Sunday, while "The Queen's Gambit" was named best limited series

Reuters
20 September, 2021, 10:40 am
Last modified: 20 September, 2021, 11:10 am
Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth in The Crown season 3. Photo: Collected
Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth in The Crown season 3. Photo: Collected

The best drama series win for "The Crown" gave Netflix (NFLX.O) its biggest prize so far, while Apple TV+(AAPL.O) entered streaming's big leagues with the best comedy series win for "Ted Lasso."

Neither Netflix nor AppleTV+ had previously won a best comedy or best drama series Emmy.

Olivia Colman poses with her Emmy award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, backstage at the Netflix UK Primetime Emmy for &quot;The Crown&quot;, in London, Britain, September 20, 2021. Reuters
Olivia Colman poses with her Emmy award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, backstage at the Netflix UK Primetime Emmy for "The Crown", in London, Britain, September 20, 2021. Reuters

Olivia Colman and Josh O'Connor from "The Crown" won the top television Emmy awards for drama actors on a banner night for British talent.

Actor Josh O&#039;Connor poses as he arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, U.S., September 19, 2021. Reuters
Actor Josh O'Connor poses as he arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, U.S., September 19, 2021. Reuters

Colman and O'Connor, who played Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles, in the lavish saga of the British royal family were named best drama actor and actress.

An exuberant Kate Winslet was named best actress for her turn as a troubled detective in the limited series "Mare of Easttown," while Ewan McGregor won for playing fashion designer "Halston."

Actor Kate Winslet arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, U.S., September 19, 2021. Reuters
Actor Kate Winslet arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, U.S., September 19, 2021. Reuters

After a season that focused on the unhappy marriage of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, "The Crown" also brought wins for supporting actors Gillian Anderson (as former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher) and Tobias Menzies (the late Prince Philip), as well as for writing and directing.

"We're all thrilled. I am very proud. I'm very grateful. We're going to party," said Peter Morgan, creator of "The Crown," at a gathering in London for the cast and crew.

Jason Sudeikis, the star and co-creator of "Ted Lasso," was named best comedy actor and the show brought statuettes for Britons Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein for their supporting roles in the heartwarming tale of a struggling English soccer team.

Actor Jason Sudeikis poses with the award for outstanding lead actor in comedy series, for &quot;Ted Lasso&quot;, at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, U.S., September 19, 2021. Reuters
Actor Jason Sudeikis poses with the award for outstanding lead actor in comedy series, for "Ted Lasso", at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, U.S., September 19, 2021. Reuters

"This show is about family. This show's about mentors and teachers and this show's about teammates. And I wouldn't be here without those three things in my life," Sudeikis said on accepting the award.

But it wasn't all plain sailing. "Ted Lasso" lost the comedy writing and directing awards to "Hacks," about a fading stand-up female comedian played by Jean Smart, who got a standing ovation when she was named best comedy actress.

Showrunner Peter Morgan, Director Jessica Hobbs, Executive Producers Stephen Daldry, Robert Fox, Matthew Byam Shaw and Suzanne Mackie, and Producer Oona O&#039;Beirn, pose at the Netflix UK Primetime Emmy Red Carpet for &quot;The Crown&quot; in London, Britain, September 19, 2021. Reuters
Showrunner Peter Morgan, Director Jessica Hobbs, Executive Producers Stephen Daldry, Robert Fox, Matthew Byam Shaw and Suzanne Mackie, and Producer Oona O'Beirn, pose at the Netflix UK Primetime Emmy Red Carpet for "The Crown" in London, Britain, September 19, 2021. Reuters

Concerns over the Delta variant of the coronavirus forced Sunday's ceremony to move to an outdoor tent in downtown Los Angeles, with a reduced guest list and mandatory vaccinations and testing.

Emmy Awards / The Crown / Kate Winslet / Ted Lesso / Olivia Colman / netflix

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

16h | Videos
Bangladesh heading for electric vehicles era

Bangladesh heading for electric vehicles era

1d | Videos
The rise and fall of Evaly

The rise and fall of Evaly

1d | Videos
Abu Naser: A Master of fashion photography

Abu Naser: A Master of fashion photography

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals
Infrastructure

A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals

2
Sadia Khan and Zafirah Zunairah Prithy
Education

2 IUB students awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship

3
How banks fuelled stock prices
Stocks

How banks fuelled stock prices

4
The rise and fall of Evaly
Economy

The rise and fall of Evaly

5
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

6
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Commerce ministry to ask home ministry again for legal action against Evaly