Taylor Swift smashes two Spotify records on ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ day

Glitz

TBS Report
14 November, 2021, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2021, 03:53 pm

Related News

Taylor Swift smashes two Spotify records on ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ day

TBS Report
14 November, 2021, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2021, 03:53 pm

The artist broke two Spotify records on Friday, the day "Red (Taylor's Version)" was released, reported Variety. 

The record-breaking development of the album spurs disbelief that the singer/songwriter ever had a rocky relationship with the music streaming industry. 

Spotify representatives confirmed Variety that Swift broke her own record for the most-streamed album in a day by a female in Spotify history with "Red (Taylor's Version)" hoisting over 90.8 million streams on its first day since release.

Her Grammy Album of the Year Award-winning "Folklore" previously held the record with over 78.7 million streams.

Swift also broke the record for most-streamed female in a single day in Spotify history with smashing 122.9 million streams. 

Taylor Swift has been "reclaiming her work" with first, the release of her album "Fearless (Taylor's version)" and now "Red (Taylor's Version)". 

The artist doesn't own the original recordings of the songs on her albums released prior to her 2019 album, "Lover," due to a contract with her former record label Big Machine Records. 

The artist, who is a major advocate for artists owning their own work, is now re-recording her old albums and releasing them as "Taylor's versions" so that fans can listen to her music, while she can still earn from its proceeds.

These versions of the albums also include previously unreleased "From the Vault" songs that "almost" made it in the albums when they were first launched and the fans have not been calm about this.

"Red (Taylor's Version)" even has a 10-minute version of her exceptionally well-received song "All Too Well" that Swift has confirmed to be the "original" version of the gut-wrenching song. 

Taylor Swift / Copyright

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Foreign jobs rebound on brighter Gulf economies

Foreign jobs rebound on brighter Gulf economies

21h | Videos
A guitarist rickshaw puller

A guitarist rickshaw puller

21h | Videos
Rehana Maryam Noor: Story of an Unknown Woman

Rehana Maryam Noor: Story of an Unknown Woman

21h | Videos
Rajshahi’s Kaluhati villagers making fortune in shoe manufacturing

Rajshahi’s Kaluhati villagers making fortune in shoe manufacturing

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

3
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

4
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

5
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka/Photo- Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Aviation

Flights suspension at Dhaka airport for 8 hours every day from Dec 9 to Mar 10

6
Radhanagar, a remote scenic village in Moulvibazar, has some 25 resorts and eco-cottages to accommodate flocks of tourists visiting every day. Photo: Kajal Hazra
Bangladesh

Moulvibazar village turns into tourism hub