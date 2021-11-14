Taylor Swift smashes two Spotify records on ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ day

The artist broke two Spotify records on Friday, the day "Red (Taylor's Version)" was released, reported Variety.

The record-breaking development of the album spurs disbelief that the singer/songwriter ever had a rocky relationship with the music streaming industry.

Spotify representatives confirmed Variety that Swift broke her own record for the most-streamed album in a day by a female in Spotify history with "Red (Taylor's Version)" hoisting over 90.8 million streams on its first day since release.

Her Grammy Album of the Year Award-winning "Folklore" previously held the record with over 78.7 million streams.

Swift also broke the record for most-streamed female in a single day in Spotify history with smashing 122.9 million streams.

Taylor Swift has been "reclaiming her work" with first, the release of her album "Fearless (Taylor's version)" and now "Red (Taylor's Version)".

The artist doesn't own the original recordings of the songs on her albums released prior to her 2019 album, "Lover," due to a contract with her former record label Big Machine Records.

The artist, who is a major advocate for artists owning their own work, is now re-recording her old albums and releasing them as "Taylor's versions" so that fans can listen to her music, while she can still earn from its proceeds.

These versions of the albums also include previously unreleased "From the Vault" songs that "almost" made it in the albums when they were first launched and the fans have not been calm about this.

"Red (Taylor's Version)" even has a 10-minute version of her exceptionally well-received song "All Too Well" that Swift has confirmed to be the "original" version of the gut-wrenching song.