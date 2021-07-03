Taylor Swift collaborates again with Aaron Dessner and Justin Vernon

Glitz

03 July, 2021, 11:10 am
In March, Swift and Dessner won the album of the year award at the Grammys for Folklore

03 July, 2021, 11:10 am
Taylor Swift. Photo: Collected
Taylor Swift. Photo: Collected

Taylor Swift has released new music in the form of the single Renegade. She collaborated with Aaron Dessner and Justin Vernon who were included in her previous albums.

Dessner, best known for his work with rock band The National, co-wrote the song with the pop superstar, and Vernon, the creator of indie rock band Bon Iver, also appears on the track.

Renegade will appear on 'How Long Do You Think It's Gonna Last?', the upcoming album from Big Red Machine, the collaboration between Dessner and Vernon.

Dessner revealed that he and Swift first talked about writing songs for Big Red Machine while working on Folklore and Evermore, the latter's critically praised albums released during the pandemic last year.

In March, Swift and Dessner won the album of the year award at the Grammys for Folklore.

'How Long Do You Think It's Gonna Last?' is set for release on August 27.
 

