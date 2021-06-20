Taylor Swift announces 'Red' as next re-recorded album

Two months after Fearless (Taylor's Version), the first re-recorded album in Taylor Swift's six-album endeavor, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, the pop superstar has announced its follow-up. Red (Taylor's Version), the re-recording of Swift's blockbuster 2012 album Red, will be released on19 November , Swift announced on Friday.

Swift announced the re-release on her Instagram account, with a bit about what "Red" originally meant to her. The re-recording will feature 30 songs, including one unspecified ten-minute track that fans are already speculating could be the nearly legendary extended version of "All Too Well."

"This will be the first time you hear all 30 songs that were meant to go on Red," Swift wrote in a note to fans. "And hey, one of them is even ten minutes long."

Following widespread fan speculation that 1989 would be the next album to receive the re-recording treatment, Swift has selected Red, her fourth studio album which has earned 7.5 million equivalent album units to date, according to MRC Data.

Released in October 2012, the sprawling foray deeper into the pop world included Swift's first career Hot 100 No. 1 single in "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together," as well as hits like "I Knew You Were Trouble," "22" and "Everything Has Changed" with Ed Sheeran.