Tapan Chowdhury’s new single, ‘Khelaghor’, to be released on Eid 

After a long hiatus, popular Bangladeshi singer Tapan Chowdhury, will at last release a new song on Eid-ul-Azha.

The song, Khelaghor, was written and composed by national film award-winning music composer Tanvir Tareq.

The music video of Khelaghor, starring Quazi Nawshaba Ahmed, will be released on the Dhruba Music Station YouTube channel and will also be available on various music streaming apps.

Tapan Chowdhury said his dream of working with Tanvir Tareq finally came true with this song.

"The song's lyrics touched my heart. We recorded it in Tareq's studio," he added.

Tanvir Tareq said the song is about inner feelings and destiny.

"I believe the song will touch the hearts of listeners as it did me," he added.