In talks with ‘The Rehman Duo’: The melomaniac couple

The name Rehman came from the surnames of Rubayat and Ruslan, who also happen to be a loving couple.

Every content they create is a collaboration between the two of them. From singing melodious Bangla songs, to writing thoughtful romantic lyrics, to editing aesthetic visuals, the duo does it all together.

Hence, it was only fitting that they named their band 'The Rehman Duo'.

The Rehman Duo. Photo: Courtesy

"When we started producing original songs, it was just the two of us doing all the work. So, we ended up creating a band and called it 'The Rehman Duo'. We also own an audio production house that has been working with the advertisement industry for a long time," said Rubayat.

'The Rehman Duo' is a popular musician pair, who started their social media journey back in 2018.

Video of Onnoy | অন্বয় | The Rehman Duo(Official Music Video)

Their mutual admiration for music ignited a spark which drove them to start this project, even though they have been part of this industry as a team since 2013.

Currently, they have over 62,000 followers on Facebook and aim to create regular content to expand their fanbase.

From the get go, they won the hearts of millions with their covers of popular Bangladeshi band songs such as 'Obosh onuvutir deyal' by Artcell, 'Asha' by Warfaze, and many more.

They have also astonished people with their refreshing originals.

"Creating original music is a way of expressing our thoughts about what we have to say and give back to the world. It is a spontaneous process through which we grow up. But I do not want to keep myself from the excitement and fun of covering a song that is close to my heart," said Rubayat.

Their original songs 'Onnoy' and 'Ashor' were solid hits among their fans. Not only that, the magic of their music spread over to West Bengal as well.

Video of ASHOR | The Rehman Duo | Official Music Video

The comment section got flooded with heartwarming comments which encouraged them to continuously create soulful music.

In fact, celebrities such as Meher Afroz Shaon, Sharmin Sultana Sumi from Chirkut and a slew of other well-known filmmakers and musicians praised them for their talent.

A good news for their fans - The Rehman Duo are on their way to release their next original 'Etibritto'.

This musical couple's journey towards becoming one of the most beloved musicians on the internet was not always smooth sailing, but their dedication towards creating music kept their spirits alive and turned them into a strong and independent band.

Video of BOLE DAO- THE REHMAN DUO

In the past, Ruslan was engaged in different artforms and worked on a number of different short films. Moreover, he was also a part of an underground metal band in Khulna.

Rubayat's passion for music stemmed from her childhood. She told us that she focused more on extracurricular activities than on academics.

She also told us that the educational institution she attended and grew up in (Bharateswari Homes) offered her a very liberal environment to flourish as an artist, which has had a great influence on her career.

The inception of this duo's musical career includes some interesting and sweet stories. Rubayat happily shared those with us.

"When Ruslan and I first met, I had no idea that he was a musician for almost three months. I knew him as a film enthusiast. I used to flex my guitar skills in front of him, not knowing what a great guitarist he was! He left me awestruck when I learned what a gem of a musician he is," Rubayat recalled.

Another interesting turn in their career was when they got the opportunity to sing for a drama by Amitabh Reza.

Ruslan used to work as a script writer in his firm and this is where they got the break to explore a different side of the music industry.

Their musical work is not limited to only entertaining netizens with their soothing voices, but it also contributes to their flair for music for advertisements, dramas, etc.

We asked them what drove them to choose this career. Rubayat answered, "I believe that the 'call' comes from within. All you have to do is learn how to listen. Inspiration comes and goes but your own story makes you the person you are."

Rubayat and Ruslan both belong to a family where nobody ever pursued a career in music. In fact, most of their family members are involved in orthodox jobs in the government or banks etc.

Although Rubayat's statements suggested that her family was concerned about her career choices to some extent, nonetheless, they are proud of her accomplishments so far.

"The meaning of 'family being supportive' can vary. I would be lying if I said that my family did not support me. But I suppose my family has very little idea about what a career in music could possibly mean, as both Ruslan and I are the first in our families to take music as a profession."

This begged the obvious question: Is becoming a musician a viable career choice in our country?

"For me, creating music was always more than a career choice. For me, it is a way of life. But as an independent artist, it is difficult to rely on and consider music as the sole income source in this country," replied Rubayat.

However, Rubayat added that the entertainment industry is a diverse industry and making music is not only about singing live. In today's age, there are ample opportunities for musicians to be financially secure.

The future goal of this duo is to record all the original songs they have been hoarding for years and keep creating until there is no music left in them.

Detailing her plans further, she commented, "Retiring early, we want to live out of the city."

"The wisdom of knowing the works of your craft comes after years of study, research and practice. Until then, stay original, do not be afraid to make mistakes and let love guide your way," Rubayat advised aspiring musicians.