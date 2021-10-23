Swedish House Mafia link up with The Weeknd for new single ‘Moth To A Flame.’ Photo: Collected

After teasing its arrival earlier this week, Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd have officially dropped their collaborative single 'Moth To A Flame'.

After a nearly nine-year layoff, Swedish House Mafia returns with their third single of the year. They released two songs in a week in July, the first being 'It Gets Better,' and the second being 'Lifeline,' which features Ty Dolla $ign and 070 Shake.

The Weeknd initially teased 'Moth To A Flame' in September, when he shared two audio snippets and tagged the recently reunited EDM supergroup. The song's teaser was then released earlier this week.

The song will be included on Swedish House Mafia's third studio album, 'Paradise Forever,' which will be released in early 2022.

Alongside the new single, the trio announced their first world tour since 2019, with an enormous 44 cities on the itinerary.