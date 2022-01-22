Suriya's Jai Bhim and Mohanlal's Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham make it to Oscars 2022 long list

Glitz

Hindustan Times
22 January, 2022, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2022, 01:08 pm

Related News

Suriya's Jai Bhim and Mohanlal's Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham make it to Oscars 2022 long list

Two Indian films--Jai Bhim and Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham--were included in the long list of 276 films deemed eligible for the Oscars 2022 by the Academy

Hindustan Times
22 January, 2022, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2022, 01:08 pm
Tamil film Jai Bhim and Malayalam film Marakkar are in the list of films deemed eligible for the 94th Academy Awards. Photo: Collected
Tamil film Jai Bhim and Malayalam film Marakkar are in the list of films deemed eligible for the 94th Academy Awards. Photo: Collected

Two Indian films--Suriya-starrer Jai Bhim and Mohanlal's Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham--have officially been included in the long list of films eligible for the Oscars 2022.

On Thursday night, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, which conducts the Academy Awards (also known as the Oscars), released the list of 276 films eligible for the awards this year. Tamil drama Jai Bhim and Malayalam action-adventure film Marakkar are the only two Indian feature films on the list.

As per reports, the voting for all the movies eligible for the 94th Academy Awards will begin on January 27 and end later that week. The final nominations across categories will be announced on February 8. The award ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, on March 27.

According to a report in Variety, the number of eligible films for the awards is down from last year, when 366 films had made the cut. This was because the Academy had extended the eligibility period till the end of February due to the pandemic. As a result, the eligibility period this year is from March 1 to December 31, 2021.

The production company of Jai Bhim celebrated the inclusion with a tweet informing about the film's Oscar hopes. "Into the #Oscars race! #JaiBhim makes it into the 276 films shortlisted by @TheAcademy for the 94th Academy Award nominations," read the tweet from 2D Entertainment's official account. Last week, one of the scenes from the film had made it to the Oscars library, making it the first such instance for a Tamil film.

Jai Bhim is a legal drama based on a true incident from 1993 involving a case fought by Justice K Chandru. Suriya plays the lead role in the critically-acclaimed film, which also features Lijomol Jose, Manikandan and Prakash Raj.

Malayalam film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham (Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea) is a period war film based on the exploits of the fourth Kunjali Marakkar, who was the admiral of the fleet of Zamorin in the 16th century. The film won three National Awards, including the Best Feature Film at the 67th National Awards last year.

Only three Indian feature films have ever been nominated for on Oscar--Mother India, Salaam Bombay, and Lagaan. A number of Indian filmmaker Ismail Merchant's English-language films have earned nominations as well, while Asif Kapadia's documentary Amy won the award for Best Documentary Feature in 2013.

94 academy awards / Oscars 2022 / Oscar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The number of ‘ghost workers’ will grow as more of our communication and creative work goes online. Photo: Bloomberg via Getty

How Facebook and Amazon rely on an invisible workforce

2h | Panorama
Numerous graffiti or murals on the Jahangirnagar University are appreciated inside and outside the campus. Photo: Jannatul Tazri Trisha

Jahangirnagar University: 700 acres of graffiti canvas

4h | Panorama
A quick guide to dashboard warning lights

A quick guide to dashboard warning lights

2h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

Of birds, books and beyond

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Singara Price only one taka in Rajshahi

Singara Price only one taka in Rajshahi

17h | Videos
School, colleges shut again as virus surges

School, colleges shut again as virus surges

17h | Videos
3 Bangladeshi players in the ICC ODI team of the year

3 Bangladeshi players in the ICC ODI team of the year

1d | Videos
Record tea production in country’s history

Record tea production in country’s history

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

2
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

3
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

4
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna

5
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS
Interviews

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’

6
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre