Star Cineplex to release "Ghost Busters: Afterlife" on Friday

TBS Report
18 November, 2021, 04:55 pm
Star Cineplex is gearing up to release the third instalment of 1984 blockbuster Ghost Buster, titled "Ghost Busters: Afterlife" on Friday.

The film follows the story of a single mother and her two children who encounter ghosts after moving to a new town. The children soon discover connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret inheritance their grandfather left behind.

Directed and co-written by Jason Reitman (son of Ivan Reitman, who directed the original), the film features Carrie Coon as the single mother while Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace portray the role of two children.
 

Ghost Busters: Afterlife

