Stanley Tucci opens up about his battle with cancer

Stanley Tucci. Photo: Reuters
Actor Stanley Tucci has revealed that he was diagnosed with cancer three years ago.

In an interview with Vera magazine, Stanley Tucci informed that doctors discovered a large tumor at the base of his tongue and how chemotherapy thwarted the growth, reports Deadline.

"It was too big to operate, so they had to do high-dose radiation and chemo. I'd vowed I'd never do anything like that, because my first wife died of cancer, and to watch her go through those treatments for years was horrible," he said.

According to Stanley, his cancer is unlikely to come back.

"(Cancer) makes you more afraid and less afraid at the same time. I feel much older than I did before I was sick. But you still want to get ahead and get things done," he added.

Stanley is best known for his performances in The Hunger Games and Supernova.

