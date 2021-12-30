Squid Game seasons two and three are being discussed, says creator

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk says seasons two and three are being discussed.

A survival thriller, which focuses on deeply indebted individuals that compete in fatal variations on children's games for a big cash prize, Squid Game took the world by storm when it debuted on Netflix back in September of this year.

The nine-part South Korean series nabbed hundreds of millions in viewership within the first weeks of its debut, sparking discussions about its narrative and themes and leading to a rejuvenated interest in international dramas.

Given its impact, and given how the Squid Game season one finale left the door open with a cliffhanger of sorts, there were almost immediate questions as to whether the thriller would continue.

Hwang has been careful in advising fans to temper their expectations, explaining that the series was the end result of work that had been ongoing for many years.

At the same, however, the creator has indicated that Squid Game season 2 will happen at some point.

In new comments, Hwang notes a potential third installment could be in the cards as well.