Wonder Woman is set to radically evolve in new series

Diana Prince is about to transform into something completely different in Wonder Woman: Evolution! DC Comics officially confirmed the order for a new Wonder Woman series a little over a week ago.

Wonder Woman: Evolution #1 will be the third of three new Wonder Woman-related series to debut in connection with the eponymous character's anniversary celebrations, with the first issue debuting in early November.

Wonder Women; Picture: Collected

Stephanie Phillips, famed for her work on Harley Quinn, is writing the new limited series, which will be illustrated by Mike Hawthorne, best known for his work on Deadpool. Wonder Woman: Evolution will have an eight-issue run.

It will follow Wonder Woman, played by Diana Prince, as she travels into space at the request of certain cosmic creatures.