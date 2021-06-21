Will Smith reveals title of his upcoming memoir, calls it 'labour of love'

Actor Will Smith revealed the title and cover of his upcoming autobiography on Saturday. The inspirational memoir titled WILL is set to be published by Penguin Press on November 9.

The award-winning actor took his Instagram account and his website to share the news about his book.

"It's been a labour of love," Will Smith said in a video posted on Instagram about the exciting news. He added in the video, "I've been working on it for the past two years and it is finally ready."

As per People magazine, in WILL, Will will explore his personal trajectory, from his childhood in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to his iconic roles in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and an array of hit films like Ali (2001) and Hitch (2005).

The book is an "inspirational tale of how [Will Smith's] true self-knowledge helped to propel him to extraordinary success, and then evolve further to a place of deeper peace - with himself, his loved ones, and the world," according to the press release announcing the book deal in October 2018.

Will also revealed the cover for the forthcoming release, which was created by New Orleans-based visual artist Brandan "BMike" Odums. The cover features a series of portraits of the actor painted on top of each other.

"The idea is to communicate visually the evolution of a person, from childhood through adulthood, and at major stages of their life in between," according to a press release.

The actor is writing WILL with Mark Manson, whose self-help manual 'The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F-K' became a bestseller when it published in 2016. Three months before Will's book deal was announced, he teased his book and his partnership with Mark on Instagram.

"I'm writing a book! I've got years and years of stuff I've been wanting to say and I'm finally gonna write a book. I'm writing it for y'all," Will said in the July 2018 Instagram video.

"Are you feeling confident?" Will asked Mark in the video. "Are you feeling like we'll be able to do transcendent art with this book?"

"I spent the last six months with crippling anxiety, but today I feel great," Mark joked.

Later in the video, Will addressed upcoming negotiations with five book publishers. "I feel very confident that we're gonna go with the highest bidder... I'm just saying," he said with a smile.

Not only will WILL be inspirational, but it will also highlight Will's humour and candor.

"Mark Manson is the TRUTH! He's gonna get a book outta me," Will captioned the video. "I'm SOOO Ready! I'm 'bout to tell y'all ALL MY BUSINESS."

'WILL' is now available for preorder.