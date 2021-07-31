‘What if birds were not real?’

Since the beginning of 2021, we have been seeing a lot of crazy stuff. And the latest one is 'Birds are not real' - a movement inspired by a 20-year-old college student in…you guessed it right - the US!

Now, I have not done any research on the topic prior to what I already know, because I am not going to go over the factual details. You can find it online anyways.

Instead, I am going to look at the 'what if' situation.

What if birds were actually government-issued drones? This conspiracy theory states that the US government started killing off birds in the 1950s and replaced them with surveillance drones.

First, let us look at the cost.

There must have been around 70 billion birds killed off to make surveillance drones. That would cost about a trillion dollars, which is bigger than Bangladesh's entire GDP!

Look at the birds in the sky. They look pretty real right? So much money will be required to create such realistic-looking robots.

For argument's sake, let us say that the US government does invest in this mad project. What are its benefits?

Is there really any such crime going on that it is worth monitoring every single person? And what is the point of having so many birds? There are only 328 million people in the USA? Why are there 7.2 billion birds, then?

And how are these bird-drones being operated?

Do each bird behave differently or do they go to different places? There has to be 7.2 billion people to control them, right?

Where will the US government find that many people? Or are there people living in the sewers like in the movies?

Now, let's say that there is something dark and mysterious which is making the US government do this.

Suppose you do not want to believe in such logic. Then, my friend, life is going to be one long drag for you.

You cannot go out on a date or with your friends. You cannot walk to school or work. You cannot play a football match or sunbathe.

All you have to do is draw your curtains and stay home. Otherwise, you will be watched.

But if you ask me, I would suggest being more wary about birds turning savage, like in the Hitchcock movies. Because there is still a remote chance of that actually happening.

For the time being, it seems a lot like a satirical movement. Even its leader McIndoe seems to be dropping similar hints.

Perhaps, this was to put a smile on people's face when they first see birds not being real on the news or social media during a pandemic.