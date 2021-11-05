They are also busy with Cricket

Bangladesh, like other competent teams, participated in the ongoing T20 world cup, which is being held in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. Although the tigers could not deliver desired results, a lot of female presenters are receiving high accolades for their work on cricket programmes on television.

They are debating, discussing, and even anticipating the strategies for the upcoming cricket matches. These presenters, who are constantly occupied with cricket matches without being on the field, have little time to even breathe. Before, during, and after the match, viewers enjoy watching their shows on television.

When it comes to cricket show hosting, Maria Nur is the first name that springs to our mind. For several years, she has been a regular presenter of cricket based talk shows. She did, however, take a two-year pause in the midst and then returned to the game of presenting.

Maria said that she is doing a large-scale exclusive show in T-Sports centering on the T20 World Cup called 'Straight Drive'. During the World Cup, this programme lasts for one and a half hours every day from 2 pm to 3:15 pm.

The presenter told The Business Standard team, "We present big events. But I have not presented a series for a long time. This time I am doing it again because of the World Cup. My programme is more analytics based. Every player and the technical parts of every bowler are being discussed. I might have had an analyst with me before but for this show there are three and they are all former cricketers."

Another rising star is Srabonno Towhida. Sraonno rose to prominence as a presenter of cricket-related shows, and is now hosting the show 'Cricket Extra' on Gazi TV. She will appear on mid-match, and post-match shows. In addition, Srabonno will also host the show 'Banglalink Presents 30 Minutes baki' broadcast on GTV and T-Sports which is broadcasted thirty minutes before each match.

Srabonno said, "It is great to be able to come in front of the audience again with the World Cup cricket show. I am doing a pre-match show 30 minutes before the game and a post match show at the end of the game. This is an ongoing show and I am getting a lot of positive response from the audience as well."

However, this is the first time that the presenter Mousumi Mou is hosting a big event like the World Cup. She is also presenting on Gazi TV.

"I am very excited about these cricket shows. However, when I started to present a programme based on cricket, I was initially very worried. I hosted diverse shows and it was a common occurrence that I went to the stage of a live show a few minutes before it started.

But there is no such chance in cricket. Cricket is a very complex matter. There is no end to the knowledge here. I have to study a lot. Earlier I did a show in BPL. But that was only the highlight. Thus there was no such pressure. But these events are very stressful for me. There is no chance of making a mistake," she said.

This time, cricket presenter Neel Hurejahan has been included to the list as well. She has already earned recognition for her work as a presenter on several programmes. Neel has had a lot of success in the field of sports programmes. Currently, she is hosting a cricket programme on Gazi TV.