‘Stranger Things’ goes ‘Goonies’ in new miniseries

Splash

TBS Report
29 June, 2021, 10:20 am
Last modified: 29 June, 2021, 10:25 am

Related News

‘Stranger Things’ goes ‘Goonies’ in new miniseries

The plot of the four-issue miniseries is already reminiscent of the classic 1985 adventure film The Goonies

TBS Report
29 June, 2021, 10:20 am
Last modified: 29 June, 2021, 10:25 am
‘Stranger Things’ goes ‘Goonies’ in new miniseries. Photo: Collected
‘Stranger Things’ goes ‘Goonies’ in new miniseries. Photo: Collected

Dark Horse Comics has officially announced its latest comic book miniseries based on the hit Netflix show Stranger Things. Set to launch this September, Stranger Things: Tomb of Ybwen promises to send the Hawkins boys on a Goonies-esque adventure.

The Goonies is a 1985 American adventure comedy film co-produced and directed by Richard Donner from a screenplay by Chris Columbus, based on a story by executive producer Steven Spielberg.

Dark Horse's latest Stranger Things comic paying tribute to The Goonies certainly isn't surprising, seeing as how Sean Astin, who plays Bob in the Netflix series, starred in the beloved '80s film as main protagonist Mikey Walsh.

Stranger Things: Tomb of Ybwen is written by Greg Pak and illustrated by Diego Galindo, with colors by Francesco Segala and letters by Nate Piekos.

The plot of the four-issue miniseries is already reminiscent of the classic 1985 adventure film The Goonies. In it, Will Byers and Mr. Clarke discover a "mysterious" map left by the late Bob Newby, who met his demise in Stranger Things Season 2. Will then get the band back together, enlisting Mike, Lucas and Duncan to help him investigate. While on their adventure, however, the friends "find more than they could have imagined." On top of that, Galindo's variant cover is a direct homage to The Goonies' iconic poster.

Stranger Things: Tomb of Ybwen #1 (of four) arrives September 29, 2021, and is available for pre-order now through your local comic shop.

Stranger Things / miniseries / Goonies

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Public suffering during lockdown

TBS Today: Public suffering during lockdown

15h | Videos
TBS Today: Transport workers in distress due to lockdown

TBS Today: Transport workers in distress due to lockdown

16h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Announcement of lockdown and restlessness among people

TBS Current Affairs: Announcement of lockdown and restlessness among people

16h | Videos
Horrific blast at Dhaka's Maghbazar: 7 killed, hundreds injured so far

Horrific blast at Dhaka's Maghbazar: 7 killed, hundreds injured so far

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly...reckless or clever?
Economy

Evaly...reckless or clever?

2
Brac Bank | Evaly Online Shopping
Banking

Brac Bank bans transaction with Evaly, 9 merchants using its cards

3
Evaly faces no risk: CEO
Interviews

Evaly faces no risk: CEO

4
The bubbles of e-commerce
Economy

The bubbles of e-commerce

5
Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday

6
FILE PHOTO: A 3D plastic representation of the Facebook logo is seen in this illustration in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic//File Photo
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi company Kutumbari issues legal notice against Facebook