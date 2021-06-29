‘Stranger Things’ goes ‘Goonies’ in new miniseries

Dark Horse Comics has officially announced its latest comic book miniseries based on the hit Netflix show Stranger Things. Set to launch this September, Stranger Things: Tomb of Ybwen promises to send the Hawkins boys on a Goonies-esque adventure.

Dark Horse's latest Stranger Things comic paying tribute to The Goonies certainly isn't surprising, seeing as how Sean Astin, who plays Bob in the Netflix series, starred in the beloved '80s film as main protagonist Mikey Walsh.

Stranger Things: Tomb of Ybwen is written by Greg Pak and illustrated by Diego Galindo, with colors by Francesco Segala and letters by Nate Piekos.

The plot of the four-issue miniseries is already reminiscent of the classic 1985 adventure film The Goonies. In it, Will Byers and Mr. Clarke discover a "mysterious" map left by the late Bob Newby, who met his demise in Stranger Things Season 2. Will then get the band back together, enlisting Mike, Lucas and Duncan to help him investigate. While on their adventure, however, the friends "find more than they could have imagined." On top of that, Galindo's variant cover is a direct homage to The Goonies' iconic poster.

Stranger Things: Tomb of Ybwen #1 (of four) arrives September 29, 2021, and is available for pre-order now through your local comic shop.