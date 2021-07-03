Sony might be bringing more PS5 games to PC with its latest acquisition. Photo: Collected

Sony recently announced the acquisition of Nixxes Software, a game company best known for superb PC ports of other studios' titles, which could indicate that more PS5 games would soon be released on PC.

Herman Hulst, the head of PlayStation Studios, announced the news through Twitter.

While we don't know what kind of games PlayStation will have Nixxes working on, it's not the first time Sony and Nixxes have crossed paths, notably helping get Killzone: Shadowfall out the door in time for the PS4 launch.

Bringing Nixxes in-house means Sony's primary studios will never have to worry about converting their games to PC, as the company now has a highly skilled developer that specializes in doing it.