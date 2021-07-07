Should you listen to music while studying?

Exams, exams, exams! As they get closer, you read every book and every page in your spare time to ensure that you don't fail. Sleepless nights, phone calls to friends for assistance, and consulting others become a part of your daily routine along with neverending stress. In these circumstances, every student is bound to wonder if there is a more effective and convenient way to get all of this information into her brain.

While studying, many students around the world listen to music. They believe it helps them study better and remember things more quickly. On the other hand, some students find music to be extremely distracting and believe that silence is the ultimate key to effective study time. So, let's figure out which group's point of view is correct.

A number of studies have shown that music has numerous positive effects on the human body and mind. It helps to activate both the left and right sides of the brain at the same time. Consequently, it improves our memory.

According to a study conducted by Stanford University, the best music for studying is any music that you enjoy, regardless of genre. It ultimately comes down to your own taste.

Furthermore, researchers from Imperial College London discovered that men are more likely to lose concentration when listening to rock music but may prefer classical music.

When exposed to music, the brain's pathways are stimulated and thus become useful. This type of stimulation makes the mind more active, which leads to increased intelligence.

The Mozart effect first came to light in 1993. Although it is heavily disputed, this theory suggests that early exposure to classical music has a positive effect on mental development.

Another recent research found that listening to music lowers your Cortisol levels, which is a hormone responsible for feelings of anxiety and stress. Hip-hop music has also been shown to have an uplifting effect on listeners, assisting them in accepting and dealing with any type of mental health issue. Thus, listening to music can help students concentrate better by protecting them from the anxiety and stress that most students experience while studying for upcoming exams.

However, music can be a distraction under certain circumstances. Trying to do more than one thing at the same time implies that you are not completely committed to something. In a research conducted by the University of Toronto it was found that fast, loud music interferes with reading, comprehension, and revision.

According to a University College London study, when pop music was played, students performed poorly on a reading test. A test conducted by the University of Wales produced similar results.

To summarise, music can be used as a remedy to alleviate discomfort while studying in silence, but it will only comfort you if it matches your mood. Listen to them if you believe it will help you concentrate more. If it doesn't, stick with whatever method works best for you. Good luck with your studies and happy listening!