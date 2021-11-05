Professor finally joins action as saga ends in Money Heist part five volume two

Netflix has released the trailer for Money Heist part five, volume two. The new episodes will show the Professor joining the action after pulling the strings from the shadows for five seasons.

In the aftermath of fan favourite Tokyo's death, the Professor decides to join his men and women at the Bank of Spain. Alicia has made an escape. The army finally breaks in, rescuing the hostages, while Rio, Denver, Stockholm and Lisbon, among others, are captured.

Part five, volume two will be the last time that fans watch their favourite characters on the show.

Talking about his future projects, Alvaro said, "I don't know what's going to happen in the future. I think it's time to finish this and get into other projects. It would be unfair for any actor to get really tied to a character."

The new season will be out on Netflix on 3 December.