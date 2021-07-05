Night Of The Living Dead getting animated adaptation

05 July, 2021
George A Romero's classic zombie film Night Of The Living Dead gets an animated feature adaptation starring Dulé Hill and Josh Duhamel

George A Romero's Night Of The Living Dead, the 1968 horror film that established most of the accepted zombie canon in use today, is getting an animated adaptation titled Night Of The Animated Dead. 

In the fifty-three years since its release, Night Of The Living Dead has become widely regarded as a cultural touchstone when it comes to the horror genre. The original film stars Duane Jones and Judith O'Dea, and follows a group of people trapped together in a rural farmhouse, seeking shelter from the zombies that surround them.

According to THR, Night Of The Animated Dead will be an animated feature-length film directed by Jason Axinn and released by Warner Bros. The voice cast stars Dulé Hill in the lead role of Ben, alongside Katharine Isabelle as Barbara and Josh Duhamel as Harry Cooper. The cast also includes James Roday Rodriguez, Will Sasso, Nancy Travis, Jimmi Simpson, and The Mandalorian's Katee Sackhoff.

There have been many remakes of Night Of The Living Dead over the years, but the shift into a whole new medium will certainly offer a unique take on the classic horror story.

Night of the Animated Dead does not have an official release date, but Warner Bros. Home Entertainment plans to release it this fall on Blu-ray, DVD, and digital.

