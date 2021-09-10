Netflix is reportedly developing Pokemon live-action movie

Netflix is reportedly developing a new Pokémon film, unrelated to Detective Pikachu, that will tie in with the forthcoming live-action TV series.

Despite gaining positive reviews from critics and audiences and a respectable box office, Detective Pikachu failed to match the likes of similar nostalgic cartoons turned movies like Transformers and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Photo: Collected

In 2021, Netflix announced they were developing a live-action Pokémon series - a first for the franchise.

Netflix is apparently planning a live-action Pokémon film that will tie into their next Netflix series, according to The Illuminerdi.

The film will be a relaunch of the franchise, rather than a sequel to the recently released Detective Pikachu.

Netflix has lately made a significant investment in a number of high-profile live-action adaptations of iconic anime series such as One Piece and Cowboy Bebop.

Pokémon also fits into a wider pattern in Netflix's adaptations of properties.