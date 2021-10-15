Marvel's Spider-Man 2 story and gameplay details leaked

Splash

TBS Report
15 October, 2021, 10:25 am
Last modified: 15 October, 2021, 10:34 am

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 story and gameplay details leaked

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Unconfirmed leaks have revealed additional information regarding Insomniac's upcoming game Marvel's Spider-Man 2. 

The game, which is a sequel to the studio's 2018 title Marvel's Spider-Man and the 2020 offshoot Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, takes place in a different timeline than any of the character's previous film or comic adaptations. 

The games are also unrelated to Marvel's Avengers' planned Spider-Man DLC. The 2018 Spider-Man release earned positive reviews and showed a different Peter Parker from the franchise's previous editions.

After the popularity of the original game, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has sparked a lot of interest, and a lot of the information in the leaks suggests that the sequel will go well beyond the first.

The Spider-Man game series already includes a huge list of villains, and the addition of even more fan favourites, as well as gameplay upgrades, will ensure that Insomniac meets the game's lofty expectations.

