Marvel's Spider-Man 2 story and gameplay details leaked

Unconfirmed leaks have revealed additional information regarding Insomniac's upcoming game Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

The game, which is a sequel to the studio's 2018 title Marvel's Spider-Man and the 2020 offshoot Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, takes place in a different timeline than any of the character's previous film or comic adaptations.

The games are also unrelated to Marvel's Avengers' planned Spider-Man DLC. The 2018 Spider-Man release earned positive reviews and showed a different Peter Parker from the franchise's previous editions.

After the popularity of the original game, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has sparked a lot of interest, and a lot of the information in the leaks suggests that the sequel will go well beyond the first.

The Spider-Man game series already includes a huge list of villains, and the addition of even more fan favourites, as well as gameplay upgrades, will ensure that Insomniac meets the game's lofty expectations.