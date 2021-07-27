Marvel unites five Captain Americas for the first time

Splash

TBS Report
27 July, 2021, 10:50 am
Last modified: 27 July, 2021, 10:55 am

Related News

Marvel unites five Captain Americas for the first time

Marvel Comics is currently honoring the 80th anniversary of Captain America by reflecting on the iconic hero’s legacy

TBS Report
27 July, 2021, 10:50 am
Last modified: 27 July, 2021, 10:55 am
Marvel unites five Captain Americas for the first time. Photo: Collected
Marvel unites five Captain Americas for the first time. Photo: Collected

Marvel recently introduced several new heroes who have taken up the shield and taken to calling themselves Captain America, and now all five will be teaming up for the first time.

Marvel Comics is currently honoring the 80th anniversary of Captain America by reflecting on the iconic hero's legacy and future in the groundbreaking limited series 'The United States of Captain America'.

The series sees Steve Rogers teaming up with three former Captain Americas—Sam Wilson, Bucky Barnes, and John Walker—when Captain America's original shield is stolen.

Along the way, they meet brand-new Marvel heroes who have been inspired by Captain America to defend their own communities.

Together, these five heroes proudly make up the new Captains Network, and fans can see them together for the first time on Leinil Francis Yu's variant cover for 'The United States of Captain America #5'.

'The United States of Captain America #5' is written by Christopher Cantwell and drawn by Dale Eaglesham, and lands in comic stores on October 20.

Marvel / Captain America

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Slow credit growth hinders economy recovery

TBS Today: Slow credit growth hinders economy recovery

19h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: How effective is the recent lockdown implementation?

TBS Current Affairs: How effective is the recent lockdown implementation?

19h | Videos
TBS Today: Home textile buyers are heading to Bangladesh

TBS Today: Home textile buyers are heading to Bangladesh

1d | Videos
TBS Stories: How 7 students made the animation film Chilekothar Shepai

TBS Stories: How 7 students made the animation film Chilekothar Shepai

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

2
CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass
Economy

CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass

3
Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses
Bangladesh

Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cooking oil can be used as tool to reduce child marriage in Bangladesh, US study finds

5
Police exempt Bashundhara MD from Munia suicide case
Crime

Police exempt Bashundhara MD from Munia suicide case

6
Story of how Bangladesh RMG evolved from mere stitching to designing
RMG

Story of how Bangladesh RMG evolved from mere stitching to designing