Marvel unites five Captain Americas for the first time. Photo: Collected

Marvel recently introduced several new heroes who have taken up the shield and taken to calling themselves Captain America, and now all five will be teaming up for the first time.

Marvel Comics is currently honoring the 80th anniversary of Captain America by reflecting on the iconic hero's legacy and future in the groundbreaking limited series 'The United States of Captain America'.

The series sees Steve Rogers teaming up with three former Captain Americas—Sam Wilson, Bucky Barnes, and John Walker—when Captain America's original shield is stolen.

Along the way, they meet brand-new Marvel heroes who have been inspired by Captain America to defend their own communities.

Together, these five heroes proudly make up the new Captains Network, and fans can see them together for the first time on Leinil Francis Yu's variant cover for 'The United States of Captain America #5'.

'The United States of Captain America #5' is written by Christopher Cantwell and drawn by Dale Eaglesham, and lands in comic stores on October 20.