How blind dates are gaining popularity in Bangladesh

People frequently argue that love is blind. So why cannot dates be blind?

In 1925, a college student in the US coined the term 'blind date'. He simply combined the words 'blind' and 'date', and voila! Since then, blind dates have grown in popularity as one of the most popular dating ideas.

On a blind date, two strangers agree to go on a date with each other without having prior introduction. Since both people have never met each other before and will only get to unravel each other once they have met, like a blindfold, the concept is known as 'blind date'.

Blind dating is prevalent in first-tier cities due to the hectic lifestyles of the residents as it can be a very convenient dating process for them.

Considering a blind date is a good idea if there is a mutual acquaintance who will set up the blind date and knows both the people well.

Despite being a developing country, blind dating has become largely popular even in Bangladesh and especially in Dhaka. These dates are mostly set up by family and friends.

Shudipa Mondol, a lecturer of a private college, met her husband on a blind date set up by one of their mutual friends.

"I'm forever grateful to that friend of ours for setting up that date. I was a bit hesitant about meeting a stranger at first but thank God I set my worries aside and gave blind dating a shot. I think I fell in love with my husband on that very first date," said Shudipta.

Sabina Sultana, a 45-year-old homemaker, believes in the magic of blind dates. According to her, in her early 20s, making a pen-friend was very happening.

People used to print their mailing addresses on newspapers with intriguing captions and those who were interested would write to them. Some even went on successful dates if everything went well.

"Of course this isn't similar to blind dating but the mystery of the unknown has always brought people together," Sabrina told the correspondent.

She continued, "I think the blind dating has always been a part of our culture. We just didn't know the exact terminology and philosophy behind it. In our times, there wasn't any internet or social media. The only way to meet new people was to attend social gatherings."

"I vividly remember many of my friends meeting their life partners for the first time at weddings, which was the biggest social gathering back then. But we used to call it love at first sight, not blind date," added Sabrina.

The way people look for love is an evolving process. Girls no longer fantasise about their sweethearts riding a white horse to take them away and living happily ever after. Of course, dreams can be fantastic, but people nowadays are more practical.

Nabila Samantha (pseudonym), a territory officer of British American Tobacco Bangladesh, shared that she has always been open to blind dates.

"Most of the time people end up dating friends, co-workers or someone familiar from their social circles. If things don't go very well, it may disrupt personal as well as professional relationships, which I think is troublesome. This is why I'm always open to blind dates as it's completely harmless if I don't get along with the other person", Nabila opined.

Blind dates are not always effective or meaningful, but it can be a predominantly fun experience.

The possibilities of blind dates are endless. If you have recently ended a long or toxic relationship, or have lost confidence in yourself, a blind date can motivate you to get back into dating. Sometimes all it takes is one date to find someone who brightens your day.

However, blind dates do not always go according to plan. People have also experienced unwanted situations on blind dates.

Itmam Mustakim (pseudonym), a management trainee of Unilever Bangladesh said, "I went on a blind date just once in my life and it was a sour experience. We had nothing in common to talk about and I was very bored on the date. I think I prefer dating someone I'm previously familiar with."

Going on a blind date with an open mind is crucial if you are trying to enjoy yourself. Even if the person you go on a blind date with is not the right one for you, you could always end up making a new friend.