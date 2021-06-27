Horror Icon Junji Ito to pen breathtaking ‘The Lighthouse’ manga adaptation

Legendary Japanese writer and artist, Junji Ito, is back with a manga adaptation of the 2019 film, The Lighthouse. The work will act as a brief summary of the film's plot, and will debut in Japan alongside the film's theatrical release there in July, 2021. Preview pages show arresting visuals that perfectly match the atmosphere of the black and white horror film.

Ito is a master of horror in Japan, famous for his work in the manga series Tomie, Uzumaki, and Gyo. In the western world, Ito has a significant influence on directors such as Guillermo del Toro, with whom the artist was working on Konami's canceled Silent Hill project. For The Lighthouse's summary, Ito tried to mimic Eggers' use of light and shadow so that the manga would reflect the dark atmosphere of the movie.

Released in 2019, The Lighthouse tells the story of two lighthouse keepers, Ephraim (Robert Pattinson) and Thomas (Willem Dafoe), trapped on an island in the middle of a storm. Shot on a 3:4 format and in black-and-white, The Lighthouse is a mesmerizing spectacle that haunts viewers long after the credits have already rolled.

Junji Ito himself shared the first look at the amazing adaptation that shows that the master of horror's art is a perfect fit for the world created by director Robert Eggers.