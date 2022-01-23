Gazi Rakayet’s “The Grave” makes it to reminder list for Oscars

Gazi Rakayet-directed government grant-winning film The Grave has made it to the reminder list of productions eligible for the 94th Academy Awards.

The country's first full-length feature film in English language will be competing against total of 276 films including Leonardo de Caprio's "Don't Look Up" and Marvel's "The Eternals".

The Grave. Photo: Collected

The film also stars popular actors including – Moushumi Hamid, veteran actor Dilara Zaman, Mamunur Rashid, Sushma Sarkar, Ashiul Islam, AK Azad Shetu, Dipanbita, and Omar Farooq.

The state-funded film is also released in Bangla with the title "Gor."

"Some 10,000 voters around the world will select the winner from the films shortlisted for Reminder list," Rakayet wrote on Facebook earlier.

Voting is scheduled to start from 27 January and will continue till 8 February.