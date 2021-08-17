Danny DeVito to write Penguin story for DC

Splash

TBS Report
17 August, 2021, 10:50 am
Last modified: 17 August, 2021, 10:56 am

Danny DeVito to write Penguin story for DC. Photo: Collected
Danny DeVito is returning to DC's Penguin — but not in the way you might be expecting. It has been confirmed that DeVito will be writing a story in the upcoming' Gotham city villains anniversary giant', an anthology comic celebrating the various members of Batman's rogues gallery.

This will mark DeVito's debut as a comic writer, and is expected to revolve around 'The Penguin', who the actor famously portrayed in live-action in 1992's 'Batman Returns'.

According to the official solicitation, DeVito's story in the 'Gotham city villains anniversary giant' will be drawn by Dan Mora, and will serve as an 'anniversary celebration' for The Penguin, who first appeared in Detective Comics #58 in December of 1941.

DeVito's story in the 'Gotham city villains anniversary giant' will appear alongside stories written by Wes Craig, G Willow Wilson, Joshua Williamson, Stephanie Phillips, Dan Watters, and Mairghread Scott.

Artists for the anthology issue will include Emma Rios, Khary Randolph, Jill Thompson, Riccardo Federici, and Christian Ward.

'Gotham city villains anniversary giant' #1 will be released on November 30.

Danny DeVito / Penguin Story / DC

