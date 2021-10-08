The Conspiracy Theory

"Let's order pizza," said Ramim.

Abir picked up his phone and started surfing the food ordering application. "Remember the new pizza place we went to last month? Order from there. The price is good" suggested Zubeen.

The three have met a couple of times during the lockdown. Sometimes on the roof, sometimes the ally. As soon as the restaurants opened, it became a routine for them to go and eat outside whenever it was possible.

Ramim receives the pizza delivery. He skips sanitizing the packet or even transferring it to a plate, places the delivery box of pizza directly on the table in the living room, and turns on the TV. The three dig in without even washing their hands.

Abir rambles, "I ignore watching TV. Every day, the news is all about people dying. Bet you the hospitals are just all about the money. I don't understand why people do not take the necessary precautions and stay clean. Why do people even go out?"

All three of them shook their heads trying to shame the situation.

Abir went on, "Yesterday I saw three homeless men begging together. They were wearing masks, but I am sure they are the ones spreading the virus."

"Why were you out?" asked Zubeen. "Oh, I needed to buy a pack of cigarettes," replied Abir.

Zubeen, while taking a slice of pizza, said, "Oh okay. But yes, people are careless."

Zubeen and Abir went into a deeper conversation about how irresponsible it was of those who are going out. Zubeen expressed his anger that his father traveled to another city for the night to attend a meeting. "What if someone is infected in his office?"

"Honestly, it does not even feel legit. To me, it seems like a conspiracy theory that is making us fear this virus. It's not that dangerous, rather exaggerated to keep us all at home" says Ramim.

"Remember last week at DhakaItalia? That man who occupied a seat of four, could he not just order from home and eat there? A couple left after an hour but the man just did not finish his meal for two hours straight" said Zubeen angrily.

"Oh, DhakaItalia. I can't stop thinking about their lasagna. It is a nice place to hang out. We should go back soon" said Abir.

"Whoa check this out. Unified Airlines is giving a discount for two-way tickets next month. We can go to Sylhet's Castle Resort; they have the best lasagna" said Ramim.

"Really? I'm in. It has been too long here. I need a vacation" sighed Abir.

"Yes, for sure. We have been in Dhaka for almost 6 months, we deserve this break" Ramim assured.

Zubeen checked into a travel website, paid for 3 two way tickets. "Hey wait, why don't we ask Rayeed and Selim too?" asked Zubeen.

"Absolutely, the more the merrier!" replied Ramim.

Two nights before the trip, Ramim texts the group chat, "I can't believe I tested positive".

His friends replied, "Hope you recover soon. We will send you pictures."