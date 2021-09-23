A two-day art camp titled "Sheikh Hasina: Bishwo Joyi Nondito Neta" organised by Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy was held to commemorate the 75th birth anniversary of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Art camp celebrates 75th birthday of PM Sheikh Hasina. Photo: Courtesy

Seventy-five female artists participated in the art camp on 22-23 September at the national gallery plaza of the academy.

Initiated and orchestrated by Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy Director General Liaquat Ali Lucky, the event will showcase the artwork of 75 artists including artist Farida Zaman, Naima Haque, Rokeya Sultana and Ivy Zaman.

Besides, another month-long photo exhibition, showcasing all the paintings of the art camp will commence from 28 September at gallery no-1 of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy.