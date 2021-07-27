Are you ready for Bangladeshi-flavoured chips?

Makers of chips around the world are experimenting with different flavours to appeal to the local sense of taste. Why should Bangladeshi brands lag behind? Here's an offering of our finest chip-flavours imagined by our team of non-chips experts. React to your favourite flavour and give us suggestions for more in the comments below!





Illustrations: Rafeed Elahi

The Shorsha Illish chips: Bangladeshis love Shorsha Illish. And we love topping it up with Shorsha oil. Can this flavour possibly go-wrong, especially in these rainy days?





The Kala Bhuna chips: Qurbani Eid just ended and people still can't get enough of beef. And since everyone and their grandfather is busy putting Kala bhuna in everything – from pizza to momos – why should chips be spared?





The Chotpoti fusion: Half of chotpoti is basically potatoes. So why not turn it into chips and get full-value on the go? Replicating the tamarind dip might be difficulty, but why not just add a side dip to the chips packet? And then we are good to go!





Tetul Achaari chips: What does aachari beef, aachari chicken, aachari mutton and other aachari things tell you? It tells you that we love aachari things. So why not an aachari chips? It will work, trust us.