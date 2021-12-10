Amazon’s newfound MMORPG that checks all the boxes

Sailing through the treacherous high seas is always unpredictable. And if the sea is from the medieval times, it can be a whole new adventure.

Just you, in the middle of the sea, coming face to face with waging thunderstorms. It is nothing short of a pure nightmare. But the allure of the sea is not just dangerous; it is the sense of wonder that comes with exploring the mysteries of previously unexplored lands.

In the game 'New World,' the player takes the role of a sailor who, after a shipwreck, finds himself in an uncharted and unknown land.

Various strange things take place and it is up to him to uncover the mysteries of the fictional island named 'Aeternum Island' and survive by any means he can.

Creatures affected by a form of corruption will try to kill the player while his job is to defeat them.

As the sailor progresses further inland, he will witness many strange events and beings affected by the corruption.

The gameplay

'New World' will guide the players into towns scattered across the map with an objective to develop the main character by taking up quests and missions. Another objective will be to contribute towards the development of the towns they find themselves in.

There are different types of quests and missions based on the type of growth players seek to achieve. In return for completed quests, the NPCs located within the towns will reward the player with a wide variety of items and XP.

In addition to the campaign missions that progress the story, the player will also be able to participate in other activities such as raids and dungeon quests.

Each of these activities is different from the other with a weekly rotating reward schedule. Many of them will also feature a combination of PvP and PvE gameplay, where the player will have to fight NPC monsters as they compete against real-time players on the same server.

The player will be assigned to a stronghold based on the faction they joined and their mission in this instance will be to defend that stronghold. They are also able to take over a stronghold for themselves.

'New World' is a Massively Multiplayer Online Role Playing Game (MMORPG), a gaming genre that has arguably been one of the most popular genres of video games but quite possibly an archaic one as well.

With many other games and some as big as 'Warcraft', 'Black Desert' and 'Final Fantasy', it is quite tough to compete while reinventing this genre.

The heavy competition, paired with harsh criticism from the gaming community, means that if a game does not have anything new to offer to the players, it will not survive the huge market and standards created by the big AAA brands.

However, the developers of 'New World' have skillfully navigated through the elements of an MMORPG game and were able to create a unique gaming environment.

The graphics

The game only stands out from the rest of its kind in terms of story; it has tried to improve many shortcomings of other gameplays.

For example, the HUD, or Heads-Up-Display, and the user interface in games like 'Warcraft' is rather complex. This can leave new players confused about their usage and affect their gameplay, which can be an annoying aspect of gaming.

'New World' provides a comparatively easy and flexible HUD and UI with lots of room for new players to explore different aspects of the game.

The game also has a unique map for the players to explore. Aside from the missions and quests, the players are free to roam around and discover what the game has to offer.

With stunning visuals and graphics, players will have to simulate basic strategies of survival as most of the resources for player growth will be offered inside the game. This means that whoever plays the game will have to grind their way for better rewards and gear.

'New World' is the second game published by Amazon. Their first released video game was 'Crucible', which was not well received by the gaming community.

However, they rectified their mistakes and succeeded in making 'New World' one of the best MMORPG of recent years.

Although it is still in the early development stage, players will still be left satisfied after playing this excellent creation by Amazon.