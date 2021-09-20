2nd Art Appreciation Course 2021 launched today

The 2nd Art Appreciation Course 2021, organised by the Fine Arts Department of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy started on 20 September.

The event aims at inspiring the practice of art through reading about fine arts.

The inaugural ceremony was held in the seminar room of the Fine Arts Building of Shilpakala Academy, said a press release.

Director General of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, Liaquat Ali Lucky was present as the chief guest at the inaugural function.

Asaduzzaman, the secretary of Shilpakala Academy, Syeda Mahbuba Karim, director of Fine Arts Department, Moinuddin Khaled, course director and art critic, were also present.

The course will be conducted daily from 20 September to 30 November from 5 pm to 8 pm.