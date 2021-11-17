‘Spiderman-No way home’ trailer lands Peter Parker in a universe of trouble

Glitz

TBS Report
17 November, 2021, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2021, 04:05 pm

Spiderman trailer unleashes all the deadly nemesis from every universe of Spiderman, including Electro, Doc Oc, Sandman and Green Goblin

Tom Holland as Spiderman. Photo: Collected
Tom Holland as Spiderman. Photo: Collected

Marvel has unveiled the official trailer for the latest installment of the Superhero franchise, "Spider-Man: No Way Home," starring Tom Holland and Zendaya.

The trailer teases Spiderman's identity being revealed publicly and he is tagged as number 1 enemy on billboards.

It also unleashes all the deadly nemesis from every universe of Spiderman, including Electro, Doc Oc, Sandman and Green Goblin.

Alfred Molina returns as Doc Ock while the rest of the cast include Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, and Marisa Tomei among others.

To signify the intensity of the trouble they are in, Doctor Strange, Benedict Cumberbatch, said "They're a danger to our universe."

Near the end of the action packed trailer Zendaya is seen falling from a high-rise structure, while spider man jumps to save her.

The latest installment penned by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers is based on the comic by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, report Deadline.

Meanwhile, Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal are producing the Jon Watts directorial film.

"Spiderman-No way home" is gearing up for theatrical release on 17 December.

 

 

