South Korean horror ‘Hellbound’ takes over Squid Game

South Korean fantasy horror "Hell Bound" became an overnight sensation and topped the chart of Netflix's most-watched show, surpassing "Squid Game", which stayed on top for 46 consecutive days.

The show which premiered on 19 November became Netflix's most-watched series across 80 countries on 20 November, within 24 hours of its release, says a study by FlixPatrol analytics

Hellbound director Yeon Sang-ho disclosed he had scripted the series keeping the "Alive" actor Yoo Ah-in in his mind.

"I have waited so badly for Yoo to accept the role and it finally came true when he took it," The Korea Times reports quoting Yeon.

The dark fantasy is about a team of otherworldly demons who appear out of nowhere and hunt down sinners to hell, who have been previously visited by a celestial being who has notified the victim of their date and time of death.

The colossal hairy creatures burn their victims before sending them to hell and stir public hysteria.

The series with intense violent visuals shows one of the brutal attacks during the opening moments of the first episode.

Earlier, the Squid Game director confirms the arrival of the second season.

"I'm in the planning process currently. I do think it's too early to say when and how [season two is] going to happen," said the director Hwang Dong-hyuk.

