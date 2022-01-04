Sony delays Marvel film 'Morbius' to April as Omicron surges

Glitz

Reuters
04 January, 2022, 10:35 am
Last modified: 04 January, 2022, 10:38 am

Related News

Sony delays Marvel film 'Morbius' to April as Omicron surges

The film starring Jared Leto in the title role has been postponed several times during the COVID-19 pandemic. Its most recent planned release date was Jan. 28

Reuters
04 January, 2022, 10:35 am
Last modified: 04 January, 2022, 10:38 am
Cast member Jared Leto poses for a picture as he arrives for the premiere of the film &quot;House of Gucci&quot;, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 18, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Jared Leto poses for a picture as he arrives for the premiere of the film "House of Gucci", in Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 18, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sony Corp's movie studio is delaying the January release of Marvel superhero movie "Morbius" until April 1, the studio said in a statement on Monday.

The film starring Jared Leto in the title role has been postponed several times during the COVID-19 pandemic. Its most recent planned release date was Jan. 28.

For movie theater operators, the delay is a setback as they try to rebound from extended closures during the COVID crisis.

Chains including AMC Entertainment Cinemark Holdings Inc and Cineworld Group have been celebrating blockbuster ticket sales for Sony's "Spider-Man: No Way Home." While "No Way Home" is still playing in cinemas, operators have few other big titles on their schedule until spring.

The rapidly spreading Omicron variant has raised new concern about whether audiences will feel comfortable heading to theaters during the pandemic.

Top News

Jared Leto / Marvel / Sony / Morbius / superhero movie

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Due to overpopulation and unplanned urbanisation, Dhaka is already an unlivable city. Photo credit: Mumit M

The DAP and its legacy of never-ending changes

37m | Panorama
People who continue to travel to Chhera Dwip seem hardly aware of the ecological damage their visit would cause to the ailing island. Photo: Kamrun Naher Chandni

Why govt plans to save St Martins is falling by the wayside

1h | Panorama
Andy Jassy, Amazon’s new CEO, plans to take “the Chop” meetings where employees must come prepared, avoid ‘blue sky thinking’ and not drain money. Photo: Bloomberg

New Amazon CEO’s scary meetings make Sense

22h | Bloomberg Special
Photo: Collected

Rub away odour with Amco’s stainless steel bar

23h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Record export earnings in December

Record export earnings in December

20h | Videos
Apple inc starts its journey

Apple inc starts its journey

20h | Videos
Where is Afghan Monalisa now?

Where is Afghan Monalisa now?

1d | Videos
Amazing health benefits of grapes

Amazing health benefits of grapes

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

3
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

4
Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

5
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

UK plans to end private car ownership

6
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report