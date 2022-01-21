Sofia Vergara transforms into drug boss Griselda Blanco for Netflix miniseries

The Modern Family star debuts her look as Colombian cocaine godmother Griselda Blanco in Netflix's first-look photo at upcoming miniseries Griselda. She also executive produced it alongside the creative team behind Narcos.

Griselda will contain six 50-minute episodes which follow the lady who became one of the world's wealthiest drug smugglers, notorious for her vicious and violent ways of doing business.

Netflix also announced ten new additions to the cast as well. Griselda is something Vergara has been developing for the past eight years with executive producer Luis Balaguer at Latin World Entertainment before it was brought to Netflix.

EP Andrés Baiz directs all six episodes, while Ingrid Escajeda and Doug Miro serve as co-showrunners.