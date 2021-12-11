Sneak-Peak of Vicky-Katrina Haldi

The most talked-about couple of Bollywood, actor Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif had a royal wedding on Thursday at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur.

During her Haldi, Katrina Kaif sported her simple yet elegant signature makeup look with floral jewellery and Jumka while keeping her hair open with loose waves.

Katrina wore a Sabyasachi ivory organdy lehenga with gota and tilla embroidery

While Vicky Kaushal wears an embroidered khadi kurta and salwar from the same brand.

Both Vicky and Katrina wore a matching magenta chunri.

The guests were seen dazzling in shades of Ivory and Yellow.

The official Facebook page of Pinkvilla shared the snippets of Couple's Haldi clicked by Stories by Joseph Pradik.

Take a look at them: