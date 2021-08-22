Slipknot's Corey Taylor tests positive for Covid 19

Slipknot's lead singer Corey Taylor is 'very sick' after testing positive for Covid 19.

The 47 year old singer had to cancel his appearance at a Michigan pop culture convention after testing positive within 24 hours of his solo tour completion.

Taylor's positive diagnosis was revealed via video message on social media. "I wish I had better news. I woke up today and tested positive, and I'm very very sick" Taylor says. "I should be okay; I am fully vaccinated so I am not worried", the singer says. "But I certainly wouldn't want to spread it to anyone else.

Taylor said he will get back to his fans as soon as he regains his health. The singer signed off saying, "I will see you again, I promise".

The news of Corey being tested positive for Covid 19, arrives within a month of Joey Jordison, 46, Slipknot's founding drummer's death in his sleep. No cause of the death was confirmed.