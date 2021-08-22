Slipknot's Corey Taylor tests positive for Covid 19

Glitz

TBS Report
22 August, 2021, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2021, 01:50 pm

Related News

Slipknot's Corey Taylor tests positive for Covid 19

Slipknot’s lead singer Corey Taylor is ‘very sick’ after testing positive for Covid 19

TBS Report
22 August, 2021, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2021, 01:50 pm
Corey Taylor; Picture: Collected
Corey Taylor; Picture: Collected

Slipknot's lead singer Corey Taylor is 'very sick' after testing positive for Covid 19.

The 47 year old singer had to cancel his appearance at a Michigan pop culture convention after testing positive within 24 hours of his solo tour completion.

Taylor's positive diagnosis was revealed via video message on social media.  "I wish I had better news. I woke up today and tested positive, and I'm very very sick" Taylor says. "I should be okay; I am fully vaccinated so I am not worried", the singer says. "But I certainly wouldn't want to spread it to anyone else.

Taylor said he will get back to his fans as soon as he regains his health. The singer signed off saying, "I will see you again, I promise". 

The news of Corey being tested positive for Covid 19, arrives within a month of Joey Jordison, 46, Slipknot's founding drummer's death in his sleep. No cause of the death was confirmed.

Slipknot / Covid -19 / Corey Taylor

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Soul of Abode

Soul of Abode

3d | Videos
Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

3d | Videos
Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

3d | Videos
Story of America's wars

Story of America's wars

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

2
Under the Taliban regime, chances are high that Kabul would become a terrorist sanctuary just like the old times. Photo: Reuters
Thoughts

Kabul falls. Should Dhaka worry?

3
Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 
Banking

Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 

4
Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking
Banking

Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking

5
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes

6
Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding
Economy

Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding