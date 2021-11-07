Slipknot return with new song 'The Chapeltown Rag'

Slipknot return with new song 'The Chapeltown Rag'

With their first new material due out in 2019, "The Chapeltown Rag" will be the metal band's first new track in a long time

Slipknot return with new song &#039;The Chapeltown Rag&#039;

Slipknot have shared a brand new single called 'The Chapeltown Rag'.

With their first new material due out in 2019, "The Chapeltown Rag" will be the metal band's first new track in a long time. The details of which are still unknown.

It's supposed to be named after Chapeltown, the West Yorkshire suburb where several of the Yorkshire Ripper killings took place, and the band "details the nexus of serial killers, social media, and self-discovery" with this song. It is also referred that  this song will begin "their next era of domination".

The song examines the internet's destructive influence on culture as a whole. "Man, it's a punisher." It's a Slipknot classic. In a statement, frontman Corey Taylor noted, "It's frantic." "However, lyrically, it's coming from a place of discussing the different manipulations that may occur when social media collides with the media itself.

And the various ways in which these manipulations can try to sway us in various areas, as well as the fact that we're all growing addicted to it, which is quite dangerous."

 

The band's most recent album, 'We Are Not Your Kind,' was released in 2019, and it was their first UK Number One record in 18 years.

