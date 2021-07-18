Singer Borno Chakroborty dies of Covid-19

Singer Borno Chakraborty who was a prominent face in the music industry passed away due to complications from Covid-19.

The 35-year old singer breathed his last around 10:41 pm on Saturday at a private hospital.

He was under life support for 7 days. The news about his death was confirmed by singer Fahmida Nabi.

The music industry had been saddened by the sudden death of the young singer. Singers Samina Chowdhury, Fahmida Nabi, Bappa Majumder have all expressed their grief through Facebook status.

Borno released his first solo album "Boka Pakhi" on 9 April. The singer unveiled his album through a virtual press conference. He was also active in Facebook by producing live videos of his songs.

Apart from following his dreams as a singer, Borno was also involved in producing music videos, dramas, advertisements and documentaries since 2012