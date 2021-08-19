Shruti Haasan on people going for vacation: I’m not judging, but you’re being irresponsible

Actor Shruti Haasan says she followed all Covid-19 precautions and stepped out after three months only after getting vaccinated.

It was only after three months and fully vaccinated status that actor Shruti Haasan could gather the courage to step out of her house amid the ongoing pandemic.

"I literally went to buy groceries. I am so tired of doing it online, then getting them from the lobby to the elevator. Once we were ready and vaccinated, I wanted to go and get some healthy food. I have started work too, met my stylist, it is very boring," she laughs.

On a serious note, the 35-year-old tells us that she took all precautions very seriously and didn't try to flout any of the rules.

"I just stayed in completely inside. I did in the last lockdown, too; it has become the new normal. We have to work as a collective to bring down the numbers (of Covid-19 cases) and then step out. I have always been diligent throughout this whole process. I was as careful as I could be, in fact, more than the last time. I was less anxious this time because I had already done it once before," adds Haasan, who will be seen next in the film Salaar.

Point out how some people started jetting off for holidays the moment restrictions eased, and Haasan says she is not here to judge. However, she does add that people are mistaken if they believe they are evading the virus,

She rues, "You are not being smart, you are actually being irresponsible and spreading it to more people. I have actually been on a set where people were not very careful. One was without a mask; one was unwilling to get tested. They would just not follow Covid protocols. This is not a personal opinion, it is a virus that cannot be seen. For the first time, we have seen 'Let others live the way they want, I will be cautious, does not work' Everybody's actions affect others."